Adani Foundation organises 3rd Inter-School Cricket Tournament

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Adani Dhamra Port, has been organizing various sports initiatives in the villages and gram panchayats adjacent to its port to encourage and promote the sporting talent of the local youth.

In view of this initiative, the “3rd Inter-School Cricket Tournament 2023-24” was organized by the foundation in Dhamra Port Rail Corridor at Ramnarayan High School playground on 5th and 6th January 2024.

Ranital Government High School, Achak Aanchalika Sahajog High School, Baniya Government High School, Sindol Panchayat High School, Tihidi Government High School, Rambhila High School, Maharampur Umacharan Sahajog High School, Paliabindha Ramanuja Bidyapitha, Tihidi C. R. S. Government High Schools and Dolasahi Ramnarayan High School had participated in this tournament.

The tournament was inaugurated by the Headmistress of Ramnarayan School, Mrs. Shubhasmita Tripathy in presence of sports teachers of all the participating schools, teachers at Ramnarayan School, and the staff of Adani Foundation. Following the inauguration and opening deliberation, Mrs. Tripathy had distributed sports kits to all the participating teams of the tournament.

In the final match, Ramnarayan High School – Dolasahi won the tournament by defeating Umacharan Sahajog High School – Mahrampur in 09 wickets and was declared as the champions of the tournament. In this tournament Mr. Sairam Jena and Mr. Jagabandhu Behera, students of Ramnarayan High School, were adjudged as the best player of the tournament and the best player of the final match respectively and Mr. Smriti Ranjan Patra of C. R. S. Government High School, Tihidi was adjudged as the hitter of the best sixer and awarded.