Indian Election Commission Observers Commend Bangladesh’s Peaceful General Election Conduct

DHAKA: A three-member delegation representing the Election Commission of India extended praise to Bangladesh’s electoral body for its meticulous planning and successful execution of the recently concluded polls, which secured a fourth consecutive term for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party.

Prime Minister Hasina’s Awami League clinched victory by securing 223 seats out of the 300-member Parliament in Sunday’s elections. However, it’s notable that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the primary opposition, boycotted the polls.

The Bangladesh government welcomed a substantial contingent of foreign observers, including a delegation from India and representatives from various other nations and multilateral organizations, to oversee the electoral proceedings.

The Indian observers specifically lauded Bangladesh’s top electoral authority for its strategic planning and efforts in ensuring a peaceful environment throughout the election process. Their commendation underscored the meticulous execution and successful conduct of the polls, contributing to the continuation of democratic processes within Bangladesh.

The reelection of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League for a fourth term marks a significant political milestone, despite the absence of the main opposition party from the electoral contest. The recognition from international observers, including those from India, adds credence to the transparent and peaceful nature of the electoral proceedings in Bangladesh.