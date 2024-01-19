Airbus Helicopters and Heligo sign services contract for H145 fleet

Hyderabad : Airbus has signed an HCare Initial contract, a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Heligo Charter Private Limited for six Airbus H145 helicopters deployed for offshore and onshore operations in India.

Under this five-year contract, Heligo will benefit from Airbus’ HCare Initial program, which will give the operator the freedom to replace scheduled and unscheduled components within 24 hours and pay a fixed rate per hour of helicopter flown. This will help Heligo to bring down their maintenance costs and the need to keep a regular inventory, thereby providing them with enhanced fleet availability for streamlined operations.

“We are proud to be the first operator to offer a fleet of Airbus Helicopters’ 5-bladed H145 to ONGC for offshore operations in India. Once these helicopters are delivered this year, Heligo will have the largest H145 fleet in India serving both offshore and onshore missions. The H145 is a modern, multi-role helicopter which is suited for Indian conditions, offering exceptional performance and operational economics, said Nayan Jagjivan, Chairman, Heligo Charters Private Limited.

“We congratulate the Heligo team for being awarded the recent offshore contract with the H145s. This HCare Initial by-the-hour contract that we have just signed with Heligo for their H145 fleet will ensure efficient operations for these helicopters and their maximum availability. At Airbus, we believe in providing the best combination of support and services to our customers and we are proud of our long association with Heligo. This is Airbus Helicopters’ largest By-the-Hour contract with an Indian operator,” said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia.

The H145 is the latest member of the company’s twin-engine rotorcraft product range – with designed-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. Compact in size, this helicopter’s small footprint and large, flexible cabin enables maneuvering in complex environments, such as oil and gas helidecks.

HCare is Airbus Helicopters’ comprehensive services offer, providing superior customer service support in five domains: Material Management; Helicopter Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and upgrades; Technical Support; Training & Flight Operations and Connected Services. With this contract, Heligo’s entire fleet of Airbus helicopters will benefit from the HCare Initial By-the-Hour program.