Shaitaan Awakens! Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer, edge-of-the-seat supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan! A gripping tale that will take you into a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic. Releasing in cinemas on 8th March 2024!

_Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024._