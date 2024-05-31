Bhubaneswar: AirAsia Starts Direct Flights Connecting Bhubaneswar To Kuala Lumpur.

The new direct route commenceed on: Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur: May 28, 2024, with fares starting from INR 5,599/- on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 23:50 hrs to 06:10 am .

Travellers from Bhubaneshwar can now fly direct to Kuala Lumpur VISA FREE without having to change flight or transfers. With the introduction of these direct flights, travellers can now easily explore Malaysia’s diverse offerings, from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur to the pristine beaches of Langkawi and Sabah, the cultural splendour of Penang, the Rainforest in Sarawak and participant in a unique cultural attraction, historical landmarks and culinary delight of Malaysia.