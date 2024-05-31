TPSODL earns prestigious ‘Great Place To Work Certification’

Berhampur, May, 2024: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), has been certified as a Great Place To Work. This prestigious certification, valid from May 2024 to May 2025, highlights TPSODL’s dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

The Great Place To Work certification is awarded following a comprehensive assessment of workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and trust. TPSODL achieved this recognition due to its high Trust Index, reflecting the strong trust and camaraderie among its employees. This certification reinforces TPSODL’s commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment.

“We are delighted to receive this certification from Great Place To Work, India. Our employees take pride in their work, believe in the company’s mission, and are committed to contributing to society. This certification is a testament to their dedication and the competence of our management” said Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, CEO of TPSODL.

The certification also highlights TPSODL’s focus on employee well-being and professional growth, furthering its mission to be an employer of choice in the power sector. It emphasizes key aspects such as contribution to society, celebrations at work, management competence, and pride in both personal jobs and the organization.