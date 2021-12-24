Air France-KLM and IndiGo to start codeshare agreement

New Delhi: Air France-KLM and IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, are launching an extensive codeshare agreement.

With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

On departure from the Indian provinces, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas.

Subject to government approval, this cooperation will start in February 2022.