KVK Khordha, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar Organized Kisan Diwas

Kausalyaganga: To commemorate the outstanding contributions of farmers in agriculture Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Khordha, in association with ICAR- Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA), Bhubaneswar celebrated Kisan Diwas at KVK Conference hall on 23.12.2021. Dr. B.K. Banja (CTO, Animal Science) welcomed the participants. Dr.(Mrs.) Bindu R. Pillai, Director (I/c), ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as Chief Guest. She honored the contributions of the farmers and glorifies their significance in the socio-economic development of the country as well as achieving food security on this auspicious event. She appreciated the efforts of KVK, Khordha team for organizing such an important event for the farming community. She also highlighted about the importance of aquaculture for sustainable livelihood security. Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head (I/c), KVK, Khordha briefed the participants about the importance of the event and emphasized on natural farming and integrated farming for enhancement of production and productivity of agricultural crops to alleviate poverty, malnutrition and enhance income of the farmers. On this occasion, a total of ten farmers from Balipatna and Balianta Block of Khordha district were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in agriculture. The farmers shared their valuable experiences in farming and allied activities with the participants. A Farmer Scientist Interaction Meet was organized. The Experts of KVK-Khordha Mr. A.K. Dash (Senior Scientist & Head (I/c), Mr. S. Singh (SMS, Crop Production), Dr. B.K. Banja (CTO, Animal Science), Dr. Harapriya Nayak (SMS, Home Science), Mrs. S. Behera, (ACTO, Home Science) and Mr. D. Sahoo Founder, Nectar Odisha interacted with the farmers about agriculture, animal husbandry, bee keeping, mushroom cultivation, fishery and allied activities and their issues related to these activities were addressed. A total of 75 farmers, scientists, technical officers and staffs of ICAR-CIFA and KVK, Khordha attended the Programme. Dr. Harapriya Nayak (SMS, Home Science) proposed vote of thanks. The programme was coordinated by Mr. A.K. Dash, Senior Scientist & Head (I/c), KVK, Khordha under the guidance and supervision of Director, ICAR-CIFA, Bhubaneswar.

