Union Bank of India redesigns Union MSME First Branch

• The next-generation Branches are launched by Union Bank of India at 20 additional locations spread across 15 Indian states.

• With sole focus on MSME Customers, ‘Union MSME First Branch’ (UFMB) will enable faster loan approvals.

Mumbai : Union Bank of India today launched the next generation redesigned MSME Branches – ‘Union MSME First Branch’ at 20 additional locations across the country, taking the total to 25 locations. These Branches were launched by Shri Nitesh Ranjan, Executive Director of the Bank.

Continuing the ever-increasing aspiration of delivering maximum value to its Customers, these Branches will have supreme focus on providing customized service to MSME’s efficiently. Union Bank of India plans to scale up its redesigned Branches to 50 locations pan-India by March 2022.

The Branches launched today are at Ludhiana, Noida, Jamshedpur, Morvi, Kakinada, Panipat, Jaipur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Surat, Indore, Kolkata, Raipur, Nasik, Pune, Mumbai (2), Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore & Ernakulam.

Further, Union MSME First Branch will offer Customers, choice of Bank’s best-in-class product basket, including MSME Loans, Deposits, Forex Services, LC/BG, Credit Cards, Insurance products, etc., all under one roof. Moreover, all the redesigned Union MSME First Branch will have dedicated Relationship Managers who will work closely with Customers to fulfill their Banking needs.

With sole focus on MSME Customers, Union MSME First Branch will enable faster Loan Approvals. This priority initiative extends the Bank’s MSME development process with a deep commitment to Customers’ priorities and digital processes.

