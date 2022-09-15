AIIMS Bhubaneswar to build capacities of the MAS members on key Nutritional behavioural changes

Bhubaneswar : Creating awareness on key Nutritional behavioural changes and building capacities of the Mahila Arogya Samiti (MAS) members is the need of hour for a healthy society. Due to lack of knowledge and information related to nutrition, society is witnessing a number of serious issues. In this context, Department of Community Medicines and Family Medicines of AIIMS Bhubaneswar has implemented a unique initiative under the Community Led Activities for POSHAN (CLAP) programme, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas on occasion of celebration of “POSHAN Mela” at Nayapalli Urban Health & Training Centre today.

As a part of National Level Poshan Maah celebration, Resource Centre for Advancement on Public Health Nutrition has organized the programme. More than 150 participants from 10 Mahila Arogya Samiti members demonstrated skills to discuss various issues related to infant and child feeding practices, complementary feeding, exclusive breast feeding, hand washing, deworming, growth monitoring of new born, care related to ante-natal checkup and postnatal check-ups, diabetes type-II, hypertension etc.

This rigorous approach to sensitise Mahila Arogya Samiti (MAS) Members on the above issues started almost a month back whereby multiple rounds of discussion on different thematic areas have happened with MAS members. Mentors have been engaged to build capacities of the MAS members, so that they can effectively showcase their demonstration skills using communication tools.

The Mela supported by UNICEF was attended by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, AIIMS Bibinagar(Telengana) Executive Director Prof(Dr) Vikas Bhatia, Director, Family Welfare, Govt of Odisha Dr. Bijay Kumar Panigrahi, AIIMS Bhubaneswar CM&FM Department HoD Dr. Sonu H.Subba, Dr. Swayam Pragyan Parida, Dr. Binod Kumar Behera & Dr. Prajna Paramita Giri. Many local representatives also graced the occasion.

The one of its kind programme is expected to promote behavioural change in slum dwellers as they will be sensitized on key behaviours related to Nutrition. Guests and dignitaries highly appreciated various activities of MAS members like folk dance/play/song to create awareness over nutritional behavioural changes. Best performing teams were awarded with trophies while others distributed certificates for participation. Earlier a pre-evaluation and screening of performances of MAS members was done by senior Doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion a continuous medical education (CME) on nutrition was also organized for medical/nursing students and interns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.