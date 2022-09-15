JSP’s Executive Director inaugurates Rahasa Badi Centre of Jamunda Jungle Village

Angul: The Executive Director of Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) Mr. Hridayeshwar Jha, inaugurated the Rahasa Badi Centre of Jamunda Junda Jungle village in Angul district in the presence of the villagers, community leaders and grass root level change makers .

Rahasa Badi is a prominent infrastructure related to rural art, culture & heritage established in the villages in many districts of Odisha, West Bengal, & Chhatisgarh. Rahasa badi also plays a very vital role to maintain socio-cultural unity in villages.

Inaugurating the social infrastructure for the villagers , constructed as an CSR initiative of JSP, Mr. Hridayeswar Jha, said “Jindal Steel and Power is consistently working towards betterment of the Society and its social arm JSP Foundation has been implementing multi-dimensional social developmental projects to uplift the quality life of local community on a sustainable basis . I am sure that the villagers of Jamunda Jungle will use this Rahasa Badi for conceptualization, planning and implementation of socio cultural programmes in their village which will result in continuous enhancement of social bonding amongst the the villagers and in the neighborhood ”.

The Villagers of Jamunda Jungle gave warm reception to JSP’s ED Sri Jha and to the employees of JSP in their village in the presence of Sri Narottam Jena, President, Sri Gagan Bihari Pradhan, Secretary of Jamunda Jungle Village Management Committee and other community leaders.

Brig. D.B.Pani (Retd), Mr B.B.Pradhan, Mrs Puspa Satapathy, Mr Ashish Ranjan Mohanty from Jindal Steel & Power and JSP Foundation had joined the villagers for the inauguration of the Rahasabadi in Jamunfa Jungle village.

Jindal Steel and Power under the umbrella of its social arm JSP Foundation has been implementing multifaceted sustainable social development programme to improve the Human Development Index in the local Community in Angul district as well as in Odisha and other parts of the Country. JSP for its CSR programme has won several national and international awards, the most prominent being the recently announced National CSR Award by Ministry of Corp Affair , Govt. of India.