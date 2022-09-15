Tata Steel Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) programme organized for school students

Narendrapur : ‘Young Astronomer Talent Search’ (YATS) competition, that seeks to identify and promote the talent of school students of Odisha in the field of space science, has been organised in various schools in Dhenkanal and Angul.

YATS is organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Bhubaneswar. The competition, comprised of quiz and essay competitions, were organised in schools around Tata Steel Meramandali plant and other parts of Dhenkanal and Angul districts. The schools around the plant located at Narendrapur in Dhenkanal district included Nodal High School Kusupanga, Kharagprasad High School, Brahmani Public School, Parikul Government High School PPkote Panchayat High School Managlpur, Nuahata High School, Sudhakar Samantasinghar High School and Langabauti High School Shibapur. Besides more 18 schools of both the districts were covered from where more than 6000 students participated in it. School teachers, community representatives and officials from Tata Steel Meramandali were present on this occasion.

This year YATS is being conducted in a hybrid mode where students are participating physically in their schools or virtually through the YATS website. Those who could not attend the test in their school can do so virtually at https://bit.ly/YATS2022 from September 17 to 21, 2022. All the students Odisha studying class 9th and 10th can participate in it. Theme for YATS 2022 is “Time to unravel the universe”. Top two participants from each district of Odisha will be selected and invited to the grand finale scheduled to be held on December 2022 in Bhubaneswar. After further evaluation based on personal interactions, top 20 winners will be awarded on the occasion.

YATS has completed 15 years of opening young minds to the wonders of space science. It is aimed at educating the students of Odisha about the contributions of the legendary astronomer, Pathani Samanta, in the field of astronomy.