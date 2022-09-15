Electropreneur Park (EP) Bhubaneswar Launches Mining Challenge Program 2022

Bhubaneswar : Electropreneur Park (EP) Bhubaneswar, a Centre of Entrepreneurship in Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) launched the Mining Challenge Program 2022 (MAP 2022) on 9th September 2022 inviting solutions from start-ups and innovators, from across the country, to address problems faced by the mining industry. MAP 2022 would endeavour to pave new avenues for co-creation and open corporate innovation between Electropreneur Park, Corporate bodies and Mining companies. The problem statements provided by industry stalwarts and sponsors of the challenge like NALCO, SAIL-RSP and JSW range from low visibility in mining areas to predictive maintenance of mining machinery and reliable communication under low bandwidth. They will extend support and guidance to the innovators to develop best fit and commercially sustainable solutions.

Reputed technology and ecosystem partners like Intel Plugin Alliance, Ansys, Excel Point, Maxbyte & CSM Technologies have joined hands with Electropreneur Park which adds immense value and significance to the six-month long challenge program.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI who lauded the initiative of STPI Bhubaneswar and EP Bhubaneswar in conceptualising the program and thanked the various stakeholders for their support. Shri Manoj Mishra, Secretary, E&IT Dept., Govt. of Odisha spoke about the development in the IT, ITeS and ESDM sectors in the state resulting out of close collaboration between E&IT Department of the State Government and STPI. He pointed that Odisha with its vast mineral resources is the ideal place for such a competition. Shri Manas Panda, Director STPI Bhubaneswar encouraged the young entrepreneurs, startups and innovators to actively participate in the challenge and make it a big success.

Shri Sudip Pal Chowdhury, CGM, RSP, Shri Manasa Prasad Mishra, Director, NALCO, Shri Prasanta Biswal, Head CSR, JSW, Shri Nitin Watts, MD, Excelpoint System, Shri Sambit Sahu, VP, Intel Corporation, Shri K, Krishnamoorthy, President IESA and Shri Pradeep Gupta, Chief Mentor, EP Bhubaneswar were the other esteemed speakers during the launch of MAP 2022. Mrs Lopa Mishra, COO, EP Bhubaneswar elaborated on the MAP 2022 which is first of its kind challenge in the country.

The program comprises of 3 distinct phases. In the first phase, spread over 30 days, the innovators would submit their ideas or solutions to specific problem statements announced by EP; in the second phase spread over 3 to 4 months, the shortlisted solutions will be supported by way of technical mentoring, financial assistance for proof of concept, development of MVP, filed testing and so on. In the third phase, the solutions so developed will be evaluated by an expert committee for award & recognition as well as market connect with the potential users of the solutions.