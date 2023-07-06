AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care

Bhubaneswar : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Cuttack for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas and SVNIRTAR Director Dr P P Mohanty signed the MoU today to jointly work on several aspects for holistic rehabilitation care.

Speaking on the MoU AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas said that two prominent national institutes will work on referral of patients (like Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Burn and Plastic Surgery, Pediatrics, Medicine) and departments of SVNIRTAR like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Orthopedics etc) to improve health care and research in specialized areas.

Also, Dr. Biswas emphasized on scope of expansion for rehabilitation care to other patient groups such as Cardiovascular, Mental, Cancer etc. This MoU has also aimed to design various short term academic programmes in the form of fellowship, collaborative research, conduct symposia, colloquium, workshops, seminars and conferences on chosen topics and areas to train students in both the institutions.

Hon’ble Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandviya has always encouraged such tie-ups to excel the health care delivery to the people. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Biswas has extended gratitude to the Union Health Minister for the support to make this MoU a successful one.

Going one step ahead, the collaboration aims for human resource development in the area of rehabilitation, tertiary prevention, biomedical engineering and technology. Also, to develop academic credit sharing mechanisms under various programmes as per the provision under NEP 2020.

Being India’s largest locomotor rehabilitation care, SVNIRTAR has been providing a wide range of rehabilitative care like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, speech therapy, Prosthetics & Orthotics etc. The collaboration will give an opportunity for exposure to acute care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar so that the rehabilitation facility can be programmed and initiated at a very early stage, said SVNIRTAR Director Dr. P P Mohanty.

Among others, AIIMS Bhubaneswar DEAN(Academic) Dr. P R Mohapatra, DEAN (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Medical Superintendent Dr. D K Parida, Associate DEAN (Research) Dr. Bhagirathi Dwivedi, PR Cell FIC Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, SAO Rasmi Ranjan Sethy along with Pragyan Singh, faculty (Occupational Therapy) and Rasmi Ranjan Swain, Training Coordinator SVNIRTAR were also present on the occasion.