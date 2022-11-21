AIIMS Bhubaneswar Doctor donates Blood to a needy Pregnant Lady

Bhubaneswar : Asst. Prof Dr. Debashish Mishra of Department of Transfusion Medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has been in discussion for his noble gesture. Dr. Mishra has donated one unit of B -Ve Blood instantly in the Transfusion Department of AIIMS Bhubaneswar to a lady having ruptured ectopic pregnancy. Dr. Mishra while on duty in his department came to know of an urgent requirement of blood for a pregnant woman in serious condition. There were no relatives who could donate the required B -Ve blood for the lady reeling with acute pain of ruptured ectopic pregnancy and in bleeding condition. Also, at that point of time B -Ve Blood was not available in the Blood Bank. But, it was an emergency situation for the pregnant lady for blood. Hence, Dr. Mishra whole heartedly came forward and donated one unit of B -Ve blood to the patient. If the patient would not have received the required blood at that time then she could have died, informed the treating Gynecologist of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. After a few days of treatment in the Gynecology Department, the lady has been discharged and now she is doing well.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof(Dr) Ashutosh Biswas has highly applauded the good Samaritan gesture of Dr. Mishra. Doctors not only treat patients but also have a golden heart to extend any kind of help to the needy. Dr. Mishra has set an example for others, added Dr. Biswas.

The noble gesture of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Doctor has been appreciated by all.