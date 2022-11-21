National

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Telugu Actor, Chiranjeevi on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has congratulated Telugu Actor, Chiranjeevi on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Responding to the tweet of Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Anurag Thakur, the Prime  Minister tweeted;

“Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa.

@KChiruTweets”

 

