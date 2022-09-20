AIBD Unanimously extends India’s Presidency for one more year

New Delhi : India’s Presidency of the prestigious Asia-pacific Institute of Broadcasting Development (AIBD) has been extended for one more year. This was unanimously decided by the AIBD member countries at the two day General Conference of the Institute held in New Delhi. Currently, Sh. Mayank Kumar Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati and Director General, Doordarshan is the President of AIBD.

The conference was inaugurated by Sh. Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports in the presence of Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Sh. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD), established in 1977 under the auspices of UNESCO, is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development. The AIBD is mandated to achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.

The AIBD currently has 26 countries as full members represented by 43 organizations, and 52 affiliate members. The 47th AIBD Annual Gathering / 20th AIBD General Conference and Associated Meetings held in New Delhi on 19-20 September 2022 witnessed a range of discussions, presentations and idea exchange sessions especially focusing on the topic of “Building a Stronger Future of Broadcasting in post pandemic era”. A five year plan for co-operative activities and exchange programmes was also finalised.

All the participating countries and member broadcasters pledged to work together for a sustainable broadcasting environment, latest technology know-how, finest content creation, various co-operative activities.