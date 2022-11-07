Adidas Launches India’s Largest Flagship Store at Select CITYWALK

New Delhi: Adidas opened the doors of its largest flagship store at Delhi’s most admired shopping centre Select CITYWALK with a power packed performance by Bollywood superstar and adidas brand ambassador, Ranveer Singh. The newly launched adidas store is a state-of-the-art concept store, combining digital innovation, immersive experiences and product portfolio to create a new benchmark in retail.

Aptly timed to open at Select CITYWALK as the shopping centre completes 15 years of operations, this store is a partnership that offers new and exciting retail formats to consumers. The new store launch is a part of the shopping centre’s commitment to add newer experiences and a wider brand portfolio for consumers. Spread across 6800 sq. ft, and spanning two floors, the store is designed to engage and delight consumers as they browse for all their favourite adidas merchandise. Using local elements, such as custom-made wooden props, the store will also showcase carpets by local artisans. There is a juxtaposition of Delhi’s history and heritage positioned with cotemporary architectural elements. From hand embroidered motifs inspired by Mughal elements to modern design and materials the store creates instant identification. It also boasts of the largest digital footwear wall.

Since it’s inception, Select CITYWALK has been the perfect partner for national and international brands to launch in India. In keeping with this, the shopping centre has worked on offering marquee brands like adidas additional space to be able to showcase a retail experience which will be a part of the brand story-telling as much as it will be a customer touchpoint. A perfect pairing of vision and space, this is the first of many such partnerships for the shopping centre in its journey onwards.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO and Executive Director , Select CITYWALK said, “We are delighted to be the preferred destination for the adidas Halo Store, a first of its kind retail experience for all adidas customers in India. We share their vision of a creative and engaging retail experience which will enthral customers and become an immersive brand experience. As a brand, adidas has always led on the front of innovation and this store will surely break all prior perceptions and add a new narrative for the brand.”

Speaking about the new flagship store launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said, “We’re confident that with the new adidas store at Select City Walk, we have created an unrivalled experience for shoppers. Our most digitally enhanced store ever and a hub of creativity and innovation, this store is the very best expression of our brand all in one amazing blockbuster destination. The new store is going to be more than a retail experience for the consumer. Whether its customizing apparel and footwear in the Delhi Lab, getting exclusive access to the premium Y-3 collection for the first time in retail or experiencing the World Cup frenzy through the specially curated football inspired approach tunnel to the store, this is a place for consumers from all corners of Delhi and beyond to come together for an unmatched retail experience.”

The store features the very best of the brand across sport and style including the widest range of football apparel and footwear, the latest Originals designs and collaborations alongside an extensive women’s portfolio including adidas by Stella McCartney.