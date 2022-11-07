Delhi’s Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple Hosts Boat Sailing Ceremony

New Delhi : Kartika Purnima celebrations and Boat sailing ceremony were hosted in the premises of the Jagannath Temple at Hauz Khas in New Delhi with much fanfare and religious fervour. Organised by the Temple’s Management Committee Shri Neelachal Seva Sangha, the Festival was attended by hundreds of Odias and Non – Odias people of Delhi and National Capital region along with their family, friends and relatives. Since this year’s Kartika Purnima was being celebrated without covid restrictions, unusual interest and unprecedented enthusiasm were witnessed among the participants during the occasion.

The celebration venue at the Fountain, located at the side of the temple and the entire compound of the temple was colourfully decorated to mark the spectacular festive spirit. In the morning religious rituals were performed in front of the Deities in the main Temple. Then the priests of the Temple performed the Puja in front of the decked up Boat docked in the Fountain’s pond. The ladies assembled at the sight did the traditional Aarti of the Boat. With the chanting of the famous lines, “ Aaa Kaa Maa Bai” the invited Guests under the stewardship of Temple’s Secretary Ravindranath Pradhan initiated the auspicious sailing of the Boat. The whole atmosphere got reverberated with the sounds of Haribol, Huluhuli, blowing of conch, recitals of Bhajan and Keertan and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja and Mrudanga.

The scenic sight of Beautiful Boat being sailed in the pond water around the Fountain, signifying the symbolic re-enactment of the historical voyage of the Merchants sons from Odisha to the far off Bali island displaying their Valour, Vanity and Vastness of resources, was just mesmerising and memorable. The pious occasion spoke volumes about the maritime golden history, rich tradition and vibrant cultural ethos of Odisha.

The devotees were offered delicious Habisha Prasad specially prepared by the Temple authorities.

The outstanding organising team of Shri Neelachal Seva Sangha responsible for the massive success of the Boat Sailing Ceremony include Secretary Ravindranath Pradhan, members like Bighneswar Rout, Gajendra Samant, Ashok Pradhan (A), Pankaj Mohanty, Khirod Patra, Jitendra Mohapatra, Ajay Pradhan, Ashok Pradhan (B), Nishidha Kumar Das, Rankanidhi Sahoo, Abhaya Pradhan and Manager of the Temple Rashmi Ranjan Behera.