Adani Dhamra port organizes 13th Inter GP Volleyball Tournament

Dhamra: Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of Adani Dhamra Port has organized 13th Inter GP Volleyball Tournament on 17th and 18th March 2021 at Dosinga Market field with the support of District Administration and Panchyat Samiti of Dosinga. 12 Teams from the 9 Periphery Gram Panchayats Dosinga, Dhamra, Jagula, Bansada, Koithkhola, Karanajmal, Karanpali, Panchutikiri and Balimunda of the Port have participated in the two Day long tournament. The camp was inaugurated by Sarapanch representative, Dosinga Mr. Mojibar Ali Khan on 17th March 2021 in presence of Shri. Narendra Kumar Maity, Member, Panchayat Samiti, Dosinga, Shri Ashok Kumar Jena, Ex-Sarpanch, Dosinga, Shri Sukumar Jena, Educationist, Shri Laxman Jena.

In the winning match ‘Amannagar’ team beat Koithkhola team with 3/2 poitns and was congratulated with winning trophy and cash prize by Sarpanch representative Dosinga Mr. Mojibar Ali Khan, Mr Manoj Kumar Das, District Sports Officer, Bhadrak, Mr. Ashok Kumar Jana, Ex-Sarpanch Dosinga, Mr Narendra Maity, Member Panchyat Samiti, Mr Debendra Nayak, Mr. Sukumar Jena, Educationist, Dosinga High School, Mr Laxman Jena, Mr Atul Jena etc. along with DLTPL Head, Mr. Amitava Bose and Adani Dhamra Port Safety Head, Mr Subrat Kumar Mandal. Mr Bijayashree Rout of Aman Nagar and Mr. Mr. Pradeep Pradhan of Koithkhola was awarded as the Best Player and Best Smasher of the tournament respectively. The occasion was graced by Mr. Jagatendu Parija, VP-Corporate Affairs, Adani Dhamra Port and other members of Marine Department, Project, Commercial, HR & Admin and Finance department of Adani Dhamra Port.