‘ Silk India ’ exhibition begins at The New Marrion

Bhubaneshwar : The artisans from all over India of the Orissa Art and Craft Samiti have come to Bhubaneshwar to exhibit their ethnic weaves and traditional pure silk & cotton products in order to cater the demand of the festival season with the theme, “Silk India – Wedding Collection”. The Orissa Art and Craft Committee founded by a group of artisans, designers, social activists, academics and environmentalists, attempts to promote exquisite traditional skill, cotton and creations of the weavers and encouraging them to be contemporary and economically relevant.

Weavers from the various states are part of this year’s exhibition which includes gorgeous Uppadas, Banarasi silks, Gadwals, Dharmavaram, Jamdanis, Jamawars and Sambalpuris. From saris, dress materials, items of silk & cotton saree, suit dress material, fashion jewelry, home furnishing designer clothes from the each region of the country. The exhibition provided shoppers with a kaleidoscope of India’s color, diversity and talent. Artisans from 14 handloom weaving States including Assam, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and many designers from metros working in collaboration with the weavers are displaying more than 50,000 variety of their work here. The exhibition cum sale willcontinue from 19th March 2021to 28th March2021 from 10.30 am to 8:30 pm at the The New Marrion, Janpath, Opp.Ram Mandir, Bhubaneshwar. The Guideline related to the corona is strictly following at the exhibition, peoples are not allowed without their face mask and sanitizing facility available at the entrance gate. Also the physical distancing is strictly following. The Organizer of Silk India – Wedding Collection, Manas Acharya said that the main social objective of the handloom exhibition was to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry.Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create good market for the weavers and their handloom woven ware, even in places where exhibitions are not feasible. The exhibition motive is got pure silk & cotton products direct from weavers to costumer without merchant he added. The Cotton and Silk handloom products on display have a range between Rs.500 and Rs.150,000 at the upper end for exclusive hand crafted sarees. Dokra Tribal Jewelry and Channapatna toys are also catching the attention of the customers. Coimbatore silk, Muga silk from Assam, Bangalore silk, crepe & georgette saree, raw silk material from Karnataka. kalamkari, pochampally, mangalgiri dress material, upada, gadwal, dharmawaram, Organza Silk Saree, pure silk zari saree from Andhra Pradesh. tassar, kantha, bhagalpur silk dress material, block handprint, khadi silk, & cotton dress material from Bihar. kosa silk saree, ghicha silk saree, mulbery raw silk, block printed silk saree from Chhattisgarh. bandhani, patola, kutch embroidery, gujarati mirror work & designer kurti from Gujarat. Tabbi silk saree, pashmina shawls, chinan silk saree from Jammu & Kashmir. Bomkai, sambhalpur from Orrisa. bandhej, bandhni silks saree, jaipur kurti, block prints, sanganeri prints, kota doria Jaipuri Rajai and bedsheet from Rajasthan. tanchoi, banarasi jamdani, jamavar, jamdani, brocket dress material, lakhnavi chikan from Uttar Pradesh. shanti niketan, kantha saree, designer saree, baluchari, neemzari saree, printed saree, dhakai jamdani from West Bengal. zari paithani saree from Maharashtra available at the exhibition.

