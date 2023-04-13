Adani DAV School observes Pravesh Utsav

Bhadrak : Pravesh Utsav was celebrated in great pomp and delight in Adani DAV Public School, Kuamara, Bhadrak on 11. 04.2023. Ms Gayatri Mahapatra gave the welcome address. All parents of newly joined tiny-tots were present in the celebration. A motivational video along with a short story was displayed about the duties of a positive and caring parent. Then Ms Sanjukta Nahak and Ms Tasneem Kausar let parents acknowledge the rules & regulations, manners & etiquettes and their responsibilities towards the school. Mrs. Krishnapriya Sarangi, the Principal of the school gave a clarion call to all parents to extend their helping hands in the holistic development of all budding entrants. A bucket-ball game along with charades was organised in a pleasant way for parents and tiny-tots by Ms Mamata Pattayat and Ms Sabitri Behera. At last, Ms Mamata Pattayat offered the vote of thanks.