IndiGo joins hands with Czech Tourism to offer affordable travel options

IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has joined hands with the tourism board of Czechia, Czech Tourism, to promote travel to the country. IndiGo offers connectivity to Prague via Istanbul through its codeshare with Turkish Airlines. The flights between India and Czechia were launched in November 2022 in-line with IndiGo’s vision to enhance international connectivity.

IndiGo offers connectivity through two daily flights to Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic. These new flights have been added in view of the increase in demand for outbound travel to Europe as air travel sees strong resurgence.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are excited to join hands with Czech Tourism to offer our customers an enhanced travel experience to one of the most beautiful destinations in the world. Czechia has witnessed rising tourist traffic from India after the lifting of travel restrictions mid last year. Summer vacations typically witness a huge traffic from India to Europe and this partnership will generate awareness about the affordable travel options between the Czech Republic and India. We are committed to make flying a pleasant experience for our customers and will uphold our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel across an unparalleled network.”

Czech Republic, also called Czechia, comprises the historical provinces of Bohemia and Moravia along with the southern tip of Silesia, collectively often called the Czech Lands. The capital city of Prague is also famous from several Bollywood movies such as The Rockstar or Jab Harry Met Sejal acted by famous Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan.

Prague is a 3D architecture textbook. Romanesque chapels and cellars, Gothic cathedrals, Baroque palaces and gardens, worldly Art Nouveau buildings, and unique Cubist architecture make it a place worth visiting. Attractions like Prague Old Town, Charles Bridge, Prague Castle, or cities such as Pilsen, Brno or Olomouc are a must visit for tourists. But there is nothing easier to verify it by checking the VisitCzechia_in IG profile, visiting the official website visitczechia.com or just simply fly to this amazing place to experience it on your own.