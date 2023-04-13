Covid cases rise by 30 percent in the country; Over ten thousand new cases reported today

India today recorded 10,158 new Covid cases, 30 percent more than yesterday. The active cases in the country have now gone up to 44,998, according to data from the Union health ministry.

The infection count reported today was a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 percent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 percent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent, according to the health ministry. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, which is driving the latest surge, is not a cause of worry and vaccines are effective against it, health ministry officials said.