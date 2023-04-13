Determined Hyderabad rescue a point from two goals down

Manjeri : In what turned out to be a thrilling Hero Super Cup tie, Hyderabad FC and East Bengal FC played out a 3-3 draw, that kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

Javi Siverio’s brace (11’, 71’) and Rabeeh (83’) were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Noarem Mahesh (4’, 44’) and VP Suhair (17’) found the back of the net in the first half for the Red and Gold Brigade, in a Group-B Encounter at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Manolo Marquez made plenty of changes from the last game but Hyderabad were on the backfoot just minutes after kick-off as a simple through ball saw Mahesh through on goal. He rounded Gurmeet to give East Bengal an early lead but it was soon met by Siverio’s header at the other end.

Halicharan Narzary continued his fine form and his cross was on a plate for Siverio, as HFC replied instantly. But Manolo’s side were not at their best at the back as VP Suhair and Noarem Mahesh were at the end of rebounds on two good saves from Gurmeet Singh to take EBFC into a two goal lead as the teams headed off into the break.

But Hyderabad came out all guns blazing, and things changed with the substitutions of Abdul Rabeeh, Borja Herrera and Mohammad Yasir. Borja was too hot to handle at times and it was Siverio who made the most of it, blasting in from close range at an angle.

And the local Malappuram boy chose the right day to step up with his first goal for the club, to help HFC come back from two goals down. Rabeeh made no mistake finishing off a loose ball inside the box, just minutes from the final whistle to level the scores on the night.

Manolo Marquez’s men pushed hard for a winner, and came close as well, but it was a spirited display that earned them a point and threw Group B of the Super Cup wide open.

Qualification from this group will now be decided on the last Matchday as Hyderabad take on Odisha FC at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Monday, April 17.