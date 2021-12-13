ACC Limited launches state-of-the-art Green Building Centre in Telangana

New Delhi: Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable construction and a greener future, ACC Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of cement and ready mix concrete, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Green Building Centre (GBC) in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

Through its GBCs, ACC aims to create a positive social, environmental and financial impact towards developing cities in India.

The centre was inaugurated by Hon’ble Sri Yadagiri Sunil Rao – Mayor, Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar in the presence of Hon’ble Sri Koleti Damodar, Chairman, Police Housing Corporation, Telangana and Mr. Danish Rashid, Head – GBC ACC Limited.

Situated at the Cherlabutkur village in Karimnagar district, the aesthetically designed GBC will support Karimnagar, Warangal and its neighbouring rural areas. Local manpower has also been given training to produce various types of cement bricks using sustainable construction practices.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, ACC Limited said, “At ACC, we strongly believe in embracing communities and working together to effect the real change. ACC’s GBC business model benefits thousands of small scale construction workers by giving them employment and training.”

With its vision to make Karimnagar GBC as the first water positive unit in India, the unit is powered with high capacity curing chambers, the first of its kind in Telangana. To ensure high quality standards, a fully equipped in-house quality control laboratory has also been installed.

Apart from providing rural and semi-urban housing solutions, the project is aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Clean India’.

ACC GBCs also support local micro-entrepreneurs to make and distribute affordable cement-based home building components and pre-fabricated materials such as fly ash bricks, concrete blocks, tiles, pavers, and sanitation units etc. With these products, local bodies and Panchayats in Karimnagar will gain insights about significantly improving their village infrastructure.

Each GBC currently enables 100 homes every month, generating 30 direct and 120 indirect jobs. As a part of its overarching aim of one million affordable houses and toilets over the next 10 years, ACC strives to showcase its construction expertise and demonstrate its commitment to sustainable rural enterprise.