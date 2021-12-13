Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 2500 crores in Cuttack and Khorda today

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik launched several projects worth Rs 2500 crores in Cuttack and Khorda today.

As per reports, around 40 projects worth Rs 93.28 crore has been inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 95 projects worth Rs 1,474.88 crore in Cuttack following which he went to Begunia area of Khordha district where he inaugurated 126 projects costing Rs 85.53 crore and laid the foundation stones for 406 projects worth Rs 902.44 crore.

Pattnaik, through video conferencing, addressed the gathering in Baliyatra ground and said that the government is taking steps for developing the SCB Medical College as a world-class healthcare institution and that it would be a milestone in the country’s health care sector in the coming days.

Patnaik also announced that the Biswanath Pandit Central Library would be redeveloped as a state-of-the-art library near the Puri-Angul bus stand in the city.

Subsequently, at Begunia, Pattnaik addressed the crowd that gathered to witness the series of events and said that Khordha was the land of the first freedom struggle.