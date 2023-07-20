ABP News appoints Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor

New Delhi : ABP News, India’s leading 24×7 Hindi news channel, has announced the appointment of veteran journalist Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor. Chaudhary brings with him over twenty-four years of experience in the field of journalism. He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News.

Chaudhary is one of the few TV journalists who have led programs that have been on air for more than a decade. His last stint was with News24 where he was the prime anchor for programs ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’ and the ‘National News Center’.

Chaudhary was also a part of Star News hosting 7 pm show ‘Desh Videsh’ from 2003 to 2005. He also hosted ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri’ on Star News.

He started his journalistic journey 24 years ago, as a documentary filmmaker, after completing his Masters from Delhi School of Economics. He graduated in Economics from the prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University).

Speaking on Chaudhary’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said “We are thrilled to have Sandeep back with us. His wealth of experience and journalistic prowess perfectly align with our vision of delivering credible and insightful news to our viewers. We are confident that his presence will enhance our news programming and resonate with our audience. We extend a warm welcome to him and look forward to achieving greater milestones together.”