A peaceful, developed J&K is Government’s top priority : Ramdas Athawale

New Delhi :Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Shri Ramdas Athawale today said that Government of India wants a peaceful and developed J&K and is committed to develop Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts. The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Convention Centre, Jammu.

Shri Ramdas Athawale said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the gates of development have been opened for Jammu and Kashmir which is evident from the fact that all the centrally sponsored schemes and programmes are now implemented in J&K be that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, MUDRA, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Scholarship Schemes for Students, Welfare Schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Shri Athawale further said that hundred percent implementation of many central schemes in J&K is witness to the fact that Govt. of India is steadfast to provide social stability at all fronts be that housing, livelihood etc to the people of J&K.

The Minister informed that under PM Narendra Modi implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up pace which is evident from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between 2014-2022 (June), 45 crore 55 lakh accounts have been opened, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between 2016-22 (June), 9 crore 29 lakh gas connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries, under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22 (June), nearly 60 lakh 17 thousand houses have been constructed, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), 02 crore 25 lakh houses have been constructed, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 03 crore 35 lakh people have been benefitted, under Ujala Yojana, 36 crore 79 lakh LED bulbs have been issued. The Minister informed that between 2019-22 (June), 1720 De-addiction centres have been either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of De-addiction centres.

Shri Athawale while addressing the media said that under PMAY (Urban) in Jammu Division, 18590 are the approved beneficiaries out of which 4568 houses have been constructed, under PMAY (Rural), 131945 have been approved, out of which 80008 have been constructed in Jammu Division. Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, 2641995 accounts have been created in J&K in which 1192312 have alone been created in Jammu division and under PM Ujjwala Yojana, 1316924 gas connections have been provided in J&K, the Minister informed the media.

Shri Athawale also took a review meeting related to the implementation of social welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir with the senior officials of J&K Social Welfare Department that was attended by Director General, Social Welfare Department, J&K, Ms. Vivek Sharma besides other senior officials of the department.

Shri Athawale will also take part in the Nelson Mandela Noble Peace Awards Ceremony at Hari Niwas Palace, Jammu.