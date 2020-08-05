Bhubaneswar: 9 more deaths in Odisha today due to Covid19; death toll at 225. 5 from Ganjam district, 1 each from Gajapati, Keonjhar, Khurda & Sundergarh.

Nine Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 42 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Acute Kidney Injury.

2. A 55 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 52 year old female of Ganjam district.

4. A 59 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 27 year old male of Gajapati district.

6. A 53 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 21 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes (Type-I).

8. A 60 year old female of Khordha district.

9. A 63 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

It should be noted that 1337 more COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 815 from quarantine centres & 522 remaining are local contacts . Tally at 39018. Ganjam reports the highest of 201 Covid19 cases today followed by Khurda with 196 cases. Cuttack reports a big surge of 168 cases.

