77th Independence Day celebration at IFFCO Paradeep Unit

77th Independence Day was celebrated at IFFCO, Paradip Unit on 15th August 2023 in its premises. On this occasion, all senior officials, employees, members of IFFCO Employees’ Union & IFFCO Officers’Association and residents of IFFCO Township gathered to witness the grand ceremony and the spectacular parade show. Chief Guest Shri K.J.Patel, Director of IFFCO unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. In his speech Sh Patel encouraged each employee to work with dedication and acknowledged their contribution towards the growth of IFFCO. He further informed that IFFCO believes to fulfill its social commitments focusing to uplift the lives of farmers of the country. He highlighted the achievements of India during glorious 77 years celebrating “Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Referring to Russia – Ukraine war, he pointed out that how the dynamic polarising geo political scenario is affecting food security and thus necessitates timely production & distribution of fertilizers to avert the adversity. He also highlighted the achievements of IFFCO Paradeep Unit surpassing all past records of Production, Dispatches, Bagging and several other milestones. IFFCO always marches a step ahead in times of emergencies prevailing due to natural calamities and disasters and as a part of social responsibility it aids in benefitting its peripheral surroundings. IFFCO invented new products in the world namely Nano Urea and Nano DAP for the benefits of all famers preserving the fertility of soil and reducing pollution.

On this occasion, IFFCO security personnel, SIS security guards along with NCC cadets of IFFCO DAV School gave guard of honour in the august presence of Director Sh K.J.Patel . Children of IFFCO DAV Public School and Jyoti Ladies Club members have performed cultural programmes. The audience appreciated the splendid performance of DAV School children. Awards were conferred to meritorious employees and children by Sh. Patel

Sh Subashis Mishra, General Secretary of IFFCO Officers’ Association, Sh Tusar Ranjan Samantaray, President and Sh Rakesh Kumar Ojha ,General Secretary, IFFCO Employees’ Union were present and witnessed the entire programme. At the end Shri K. Mohan Rao, Jt. General Manager (P&A) delivered vote of thanks.