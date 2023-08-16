Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 77th Independence Day

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), located in Angul, commemorated the 77th Independence Day with a fervent display of patriotism. Mr. Bimlendra Jha, the Managing Director of JSP, unfurled the tricolor flag at the premises of O.P. Jindal School in the presence of Mr. Hridayaswar Jha, Executive Director In-charge; Mr. Damodar Mittal, Executive Director; school teachers and staff, students, other departmental heads, employees along with their family members, and members of the community.

Addressing the audience under the theme “Nation First, Always First,” Mr. Bimlendra Jha conveyed the Independence Day message of Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of JSP, and urged every member of the workforce to draw inspiration from the Triranga (tricolor flag) and contribute their utmost to the company’s growth and the nation’s progress.

Elaborating further, Mr. Jha said, “Political freedom, though pivotal, is not the sole determinant of progress. The freedom of thought and innovation holds equal significance. JSP’s pioneering use of Coal Gasification technology to produce eco-friendly steel exemplifies this ideology. Our unique thinking to create a healthier planet through innovative practices shall not be confined here. Now we are working to use Hydrogen for steelmaking.

Adopting such innovative eco-friendly approach JSP aspires to build the largest steel plant of the world in Angul with lowest emissions of Co2.

Our esteemed leader, Mr. Naveen Jindal, not only kindles the spirit of going the extra mile but also steers and supports us in achieving our aspirations.

“JSP’s commitment extends beyond quality steel manufacturing; it equally encompasses the welfare of society and its residents. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairman of JSP Foundation, leads the JSP Foundation in serving society in the best possible manner, for which our foundation has been honored with several prestigious awards including National CSR Award, Mr. Jha added”.

The students and staff members of O.P. Jindal School and DAV Savitri Jindal School participated in the grand celebration, presenting various patriotic-themed dances and skits that paid tribute to the contributions of our freedom fighters.

As part of the celebration, winners of various competitions were honored during the event. To mark the occasion, the JSP Foundation distributed around 60,000 sweet packets among school students and children at Anganwadi centers in the vicinity.

Similarly, DAV Savitri Jindal High School at Badamahitala R & R colony of JSP, O.P. Jindal Community College at Angul, and Shramik Vihar also celebrated the 77th Independence Day by raising the national flag at their respective premises and distribution of sweets.

This remarkable and memorable Independence Day celebration ended with a vote of thanks from O.P Jindal School Principal Smt. Sonali Basu.