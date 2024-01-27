75th Republic Day Celebration at IFFCO, Paradeep Unit

Paradeep: 75th Republic Day was celebrated at IFFCO, Paradip Unit on 26th Jan. 2024. On this occasion, all senior officials, employees, Union & Association members and residents of IFFCO Township along with children gathered to witness the grand ceremony and the spectacular parade show. Chief Guest Shri K.J.Patel, Director of IFFCO unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. In his speech, Sh K.J. Patel emphasized the importance of celebrating Republic Day and duties of citizens within the limits & effects of International Geo-Political scenario and encouraged each employee to work with dedication. He also elaborated national scenario & acknowledged the national achievements and contribution of IFFCO employees towards the growth of IFFCO. He further informed that IFFCO believes in its commitments to the Society at large, as it is a Cooperative Society meant to help uplift the farmers of the country. In doing so, IFFCO invented new products namely Nano Urea and Nano DAP for the benefits of all Indian famers and our country as a whole.

On this occasion, IFFCO security personnel, SIS security guards, students of IFFCO DAV School gave guard of honour in the august presence of Director, Mr K.J. Patel. Children of IFFCO DAV Public School and Jyoti Ladies Club members performed variety of cultural programmes. The audience appreciated the splendid performance of DAV School Children, Jyoti Ladies Club members & SIS security karate show.

Sh Debasis Mohanty, President and Sh Subashis Mishra, General Secretary of IFFCO Officers’ Association, Sh Tusar Ranjan Samantaray, President and Sh Rakesh Kumar Ojha ,General Secretary, IFFCO Employees’ Union were present and witnessed the entire programme. Concluding the event, Shri K. Mohan Rao, Jt.General Manager (P&A) delivered Vote of thanks.