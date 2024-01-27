Dalmia Cement honours 30 students with the ‘Prativa Samman Award’ for Academic and Athletic Achievements in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, India’s leading cement manufacturing company, through its Kapilas Cement Works (KCW) Unit marked the outstanding achievements of school students by presenting the prestigious “Prativa Samman Award-2023” during a special event held on January 26, 2024. During the occasion, 30 students from Class 10th & 12th standards were felicitated for their academic excellence and sporting prowess. These high achievers were selected from 14 schools present in the neighbouring panchayats of Cuttack and Jajpur Districts in Odisha. In recognition of the students’ hard work and dedication, 14 students excelling in education received a cheque of Rs. 5000 each, while 16 outstanding athletes were presented with a cheque of Rs. 3500 each. Mr. Bhavesh Wala, Deputy Executive Director and Unit Head-KCW, Cuttack graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Sarpanch Paria, Garudagaon and Chhatia and PS Member of Garudagaon GP along with teachers, guardians and other dignitaries.

Commenting on this initiative Mr. Bhavesh Wala, Deputy Executive Director and Unit Head, KCW said “Dalmia Bharat is steadfast in its commitment to nurture excellence and inspire the future generation. The ‘Prativa Samman Award’ stands as a testament to our belief in identifying, recognizing, and rewarding the bright young minds who showcase exceptional hard work, perseverance, and dedication. These students represent the future of our nation, and we hope this award serves as a catalyst, inspiring them to scale even greater heights. My heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees today.”

Established in 2009 (by the former company OCL India Ltd) in Kapilas, the ‘Prativa Samman Award’ underscores the company’s commitment to holistic development of students, recognizing not only academic but diverse talents within the communities it serves. Over the years, the ‘Prativa Samman Award’ has seen distinguished attendees, including notable figures like Omkarnath Mohanty, the Vice Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), in 2018.