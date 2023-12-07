70th Senior State Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2023 & 2nd Inter Club Traditional Shooting Volleyball (Men) Championship

The 70th Senior State Volleyball (Men & Women) Championship 2023 & 2nd Traditional Shooting Volleyball (Men) Championship is being jointly organized by Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) and Boudh-Kandhamal District Athletic Associations from 07th – 10th December 2023. The Men Championship is organized at Phulbani, Baliguda & Raika, Women Championship at Boudh and Traditional Shooting Volleyball (Men) Championship at Daringbadi. A total of 68 teams (32 Men & 20 Women in Senior State and 16 Men in Traditional Shooting) are participating in these championships. The Championship will feature more than 1000 Men & Women volleyball players and 100 officials across 30 districts and 6 units of Odisha.

The Championships was inaugurated today at Coronation Ground, Phulbani in presence of the below mentioned Guests.

Guest List:

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder KIIT & KISS. Shri. Angada Kanhara, Hon’ble M.L.A, Phulbani. Shri. Asish Iswar Patil, IAS, Collector & District Magistrate, Kandhamal. Shri. Kamala Kanta Pandey, Working President, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA). Shri. Shiba Prasad Tripathy, General Secretary, District Athletics Association, Kandhamal. Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Associate Jt. Secretary VFI, Hony. General Secretary, OVA & Director General Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS.

Phulbani (Men Match Results):

KIIT Beat Odisha Police by 2-0 sets Keonjhar beat Bhadrak by 2:0 sets Deogarh beat Kandhamal by 2:0 sets Sambalpur beat Bargarh by 2:0 sets Sundargarh beat Boudh by 2:0 sets Jagatsinghpur beat Cuttack by 2:0 sets

Raikia (Men Match Results):

Koraput beat Kendrapara by 2:1 sets Dhenkanal beat Jharsuguda by 2;0 sets Nayagarh beat Balangir by 2:0 sets Dhenkanal beat Kendrapara by 2:0 sets

Baliguda (Men Match Results):

Khordha beat Subarnapur by 2:0 sets Puri beat Kalahandi by 2:0 sets

Sports uniforms are being provided to all the players & officials, one side transportation fare are being provided to all teams and Prize money is being awarded to the winners of the championships. Traditional Volleyball or Shooting Volleyball is being held for the second consecutive time due to its popularity in the last edition with an intention to bring these local players to mainstream professional volleyball as there is not much scope for traditional volleyball.

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Hony. General Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Chairman Organizing Committee, Hon’ble MP Kandhamal, President – Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), President – Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) & Founder, KIIT & KISS for providing all the facilities to conduct this prestigious championship in Kandhamal & Boudh which is hosting the said championship for the 2nd time in a row. The Infrastructure facilities like Volleyball Grounds along with Flood lights created last year is one of the best where this state championship is being conducted. All the players & officials are very much satisfied with facilities provided to them and thanked Prof. Samanta for all the facilities.

Prof. Samanta conveyed his best wishes to all the players and wished them good luck for the Championship.

