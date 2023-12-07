Digital Skill Centre set up by AM/NS India inaugurated at Ramanagar and Foundation Stone laid for ITI at Bijaynagar in Kendrapara

Kendrapara : In a major CSR initiative of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a Digital Skilling Center was inaugurated today at Ramanagar in Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district. The centre was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri Amrit Ruturaj, Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapara. He also laid the foundation stone for AM/NS India Industrial Training Institute at Bijaynagar. Present on the occasions from AM/NS India were Shri Tomomitsu Inada, Director & Vice President – Technology, Shri T S Shanbhogue, Executive Director, Green Field Projects – Odisha, Shri L C Mahapatra, Chief Coordinator, Green Field Project, Dr Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR among others.

Skill development is a core focus of AM/NS India’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The company aims to bridge the skill gap as per industry requirement for better employment opportunities for youths in alignment with the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat programme of self-reliance.

Under its skill development initiative “Daksh”, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation has set up the Skill Development Centre at Ramanagar to impart skill development training in IT/ITES skill sector job roles to the local youths in Kendrapara region.

In the first phase, 200 youths have been planned to be trained in this Digital Skill Center from the project villages. Post enrolment in the first batch, the trainees will be counselled and inducted into a 440 hours training programme and will be trained in job roles of Domestic Data Entry Operators and Domestic IT Helpdesk attendant. It will include theoretical and practical training along with industrial visits. To enhance employability competencies, soft skills training will also be imparted to them. On completion of the training, the trainees will be assessed by Sector Skill Council empanelled agencies and will be issued training completion certificates with placement opportunities.

AM/NS India is already running 5 centers at its other operating locations and has trained 1293 educated and unemployed youths from operational areas and 906 (71.3%) have been provided job opportunities. All the centers are running in partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation.

Aiming to benefit the local educated and unemployed youth, AM/NS India has come forward to set up and run a residential Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Bijaynagar. The institute will be set up under PPP mode in partnership with Directorate of Technical Education & Training (DTET), Government of Odisha.

On the occasion, Shri Amrit Ruturaj, Collector & District Magistrate, Kendrapara said, “A developed Kendrapara will only be possible if our youth are skilled and are able to fulfil their dreams. While AM/NS India is going to setup one of the largest steel plants here, such skill development interventions by the company will prepare the local youth for future employment opportunities.”

Shri Tomomitsu Inada, Director & Vice President – Technology, AM/NS India said, “At AM/NS India we are committed to the overall development of the region of our operating locations. Skill development is a key focus area for us, and we have come up with several major initiatives in this regard across the country. This Digital Skill Centre and ITI in Mahakalapada are our humble beginning for the development of the region.”

Shri T S Shanbhogue, Executive Director, Green Field Projects – Odisha, AM/NS India said, “AM/NS India is committed to various CSR interventions and the overall development of Kendrapara. The youth of Kendrapara have a lot of potential and the aim of this Digital Skill Centre and the ITI is to make them ready to play an active role in the development of the region and Odisha.”