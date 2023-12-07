Reliance Foundation celebrates ‘Kahani, Kala, Khusi’ with students at Bahanaga Govt. High School in Balasore

Balasore : Reliance Foundation celebrated “Kahani, Kala, Khushi”, a series of activities including sharing stories, inspiring art and spreading cheer with the students at Bahanaga Government High School in Balasore district of Odisha, today. Reliance Foundation also distributed attractive school bags, art materials including colour boxes, crayons, art brushes etc. and some goodies to all the students at the school. The activities were undertaken with active participation and support of Bahanaga Govt. High School Headmaster Mr. Jadunath Sial, school managing committee members, teachers, Reliance Foundation officials and employee volunteers of other RIL Group companies including Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail, Jio-bp etc. Among other dignitaries Madhumita Das, Mental health & psycho-social expert of UNICEF & OSDMA, Soumya Ranjan Biswal, United Nations – India YuWaah Advocate 2022-24 also graced the occasion.

Later in the day, a special demonstrative programme on Lightning Safety was conducted for the students, creating awareness on various safety measures to be undertaken during lightning. OSDMA Master Trainer Mr. Priya Ranjan Rout demonstrated the safety measures and the lightning safety position to the students in the presence of District Project Officer, Emergency Section Balasore Mr. Jyotirmaya Biswal.

Another special session on nature-based solutions for environment conservation was conducted by United Nations – India YuWaah Advocate 2022-24 Soumya Ranjan Biswal, wherein the students were briefed on mangrove ecosystem and importance of mangrove conservation for a healthy and safe environment.

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Foundation extended support to the families severely affected by the tragic train accident in Balasore and had commenced several initiatives including distribution of dry ration, emotional and psychological support for students, parents and teachers through Sneha Srujan sessions along with supply of aid and equipment to the affected persons and families. Reliance Foundation intervened through the “Sneha Srujan” campaign focusing on improving the psychological challenges of the communities including parents and children. The three rounds of Sneha Srujan sessions with students, parents, teachers, other stakeholders, has helped in reducing stress and resulted in a significant increase in the number of students coming to school and attending the classes. The Foundation also supported the school with writing boards which helped in timely functioning of the newly built classrooms.