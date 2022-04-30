New Delhi : Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) is a major step towards social inclusion by providing Free LPG connection to every BPL household. The scheme was launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 1st May 2016 at Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. To celebrate the achievements of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has decided to celebrate 1st May 2022 as Ujjwala Diwas.

Oil marketing companies will organise more than 5000 LPG panchayats on the occasion of Ujjwala diwas on 1st may 2022, where apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of LPG, all out efforts will be made to maximise customer enrolment. In addition to LPG panchayats, distribution of new connections under Ujjwala 2.0; explaining the details of new PMUY categories and collection of KYC forms for the ongoing Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, Organizing Free Hot Plate service camps, organization of Safety clinics, facilitation of Ujjwala beneficiaries etc. will also be organized.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri has complemented the effort made by the PSU OMCs in reaching the poor beneficiaries in record time and has wished all beneficiaries. On the occasion of Ujjwala Diwas, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas Sh Rameshwar Teli will be presiding over a Ujjwala Diwas celebration program at Dibrugarh, Assam and will hand over connections to new Ujjwala beneficiaries.