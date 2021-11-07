47th Raising day of NTPC LTD observed at NTPC Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The 47th Raising day of NTPC LTD a Maharatna Central Public sector undertaking was observed at NTPC ER-2 headquarters at Bhubaneshwar.

Shri D.S.Rao, Executive Director ( NTPC Talcher Thermal and Badarpur) hoisted the NTPC flag. Addressing the employees Shri Shri D.S.Rao, elucidated the history and growth of the organisation from inception to the present . He highlighted the operational achievements in all operational shof the Power Stations under the jurisdiction of the Easter Region headquarters namely :

Talcher Kaniha and Talcher Thermal in Angul District . Darlipalli in Sundargarh District in Orissa . Bongaigoan in Assam and North Karanpura in the Chatra district, Jharkhand. Shri D.S Roa cortulated the employees of Darlipalli and Talcher kaniha for achieving the 2nd and 5th Positions in Power Generation among NTPC stations for the year 2021-2022. Shri D.S Rao , apricated the employees for putting untiring effort to achieve various laurels to the stations and the region. On this moment occasion he upon all employees to rise to the occasion and accept the challenges gracefully and contribute to the fullest in making success story of NTPC.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, NTPC addressed the employees through video conference from New Delhi stressed on achieving efficient and sustainable operations in all spheres activity related to power generation. He urged the employees to expeditiously complete the project which are under implementation Shri Gurdeep Singh also dwelt upon the future plans for the organisation. Special mention was made regarding the Proposed two units of 660 MW at Talcher Thermal in Angul District Orissa. He advised implementation at any early date.

The total installed capacity of the company is 67,657 MW (including JVs) own stations include 24 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro 1 Wind 13 Solar and 1 Small hydro plant. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based and 13 renewable energy projects. The capacity will have a diversified fuel mix and by 2032, non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity shall make up nearly 30% of NTPC’s portfolio.

Related