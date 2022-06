Visakhapatnam: In Cricket, the Third Twenty-20 International of the five-match series between India and South Africa will be played at Dr Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today. It will be a do or die encounter for Men in Blue as a win will keep them alive in the series while another defeat will mean the loss of the series. The match will begin at 7 p.m.