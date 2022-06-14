PM Modi to inaugurate Jagatguru Sreesanth Tukaram Maharaj Shila Mandir in Dehu

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on a one-day visit to Maharashtra today. He will inaugurate Jagatguru Sreesanth Tukaram Maharaj Shila Mandir at Dehu near Pune at around 1.45 PM. In his first leg of the tour various events will be held in his presence in the historical city of Dehu (देहू) near Pune. The entire warkari (pilgrims) sect is enthusiastic about this first visit of the Prime Minister to Dehu.

The city of Dehu, near Pune, is sanctified by the Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, a renowned poet and worshipper of Lord Vithala, from 17th century. This place is highly revered especially by the warkari sect for whom the verses written by Sant Tukaram, fondly called Tukoba, are the essence of their life. A palanquin in his name is set out from this holy town every year to another holy town of Pandharpur in the month of June and the warkaris join the procession on foot for almost 250 kilometers. This is the first time the Prime Minister is visiting Dehu city and he will first visit the main temple and pay homage to the self-styled idol of Vitthal and Rukmini. The main inauguration ceremony of Shila Mandir will be held after that and the manuscript of Tukoba’s original verses will be shown to the Prime Minister. Later, the Prime Minister will be felicitated by the temple trustees. The Prime Minister will then address thousands of warkaris arrived in Dehu for the pilgrimage. After the events at Dehu the Prime Minister will leave for Mumbai for his second leg of one-day Maharashtra tour. The departure of Sant Tukaram Maharaj palanquin for the annual pilgrimage to the holy town of Pandharpur will take place next Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to participate in the ‘Dwishatabdi Mahotsav’ or the 200th anniversary celebrations of ‘Mumbai Samachar’ at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Traffic Police has announced restrictions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today. Accordingly, entry of all vehicles will not be allowed on the BKC connector and through the Kurla Razzak Junction, MTNL junction, Platina junction, the Trident junction towards the Jio World Centre, and the American Consulate. These regulations will remain in force from 4 pm to 8 pm