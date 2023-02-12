2nd day of 19th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav showcased Indian Classical Music, Dance And Martial Art Forms

Dhauli: The 2nd day of 19th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav jointly organised by Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha and Orissa Dance Academy in association with Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi and Art Vision witnessed a beautiful blend of Indian classical and folkdance forms with renowned artists showcasing Odissi Music, Dance and traditional Martial Art.

The opening performance of the evening was Musical Extravaganza (The Magical Mystic – Rhythm of Life) presented by Guru Dhaneswar Swain, Agnimitra Behera & Group of Vadya Vani Gurukul & Shivagni, Bhubaneswar. Vadya Vani Gurukul, a premier organization working relentlessly for the promotion of Odissi Mardala and other percussion instruments and Shivagni ensemble demonstrates the vitality and the appeal that good music, performed with perfect coordination and understanding, can transmit to a delighted audience.

Following it was a mesmerizing Odissi performance by the three renowned dance institutions based on Bhubaneswar like Orissa Dance Academy, Nrutya Naivedya and Odissi Dance Creations. They were presented Ananya Odisha is a celebration of life reflected in our folk and classical dance forms; a musical chant to narrate the ever joyful spirit of Odisha. The dance composition was vast and varied in style. It was covered major art forms of Odisha. Guru Aruna Mohanty, who conceptualized Ananya Odisha possesses three decades of compositional, chorographical and performance experience as a well acclaimed dancer with creative brilliance.

The concluding presentation of the evening was Traditional Martial Art (Gurukul Parampara) by Binash Kumar Mishra & group of AOMAA Gurukul, Malkangiri. The dance form covered a broad range of activities that involved fighting techniques, physical exercises and methods of mental discipline, among other skills.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Ranjan Kumar Das, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department; Dr. (Prof.) Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi, Eminent Odissi Dancer & Former Vice Chancellor, Sambalpur University; Sumitra Jena, Advisor, Women & Child Development Department, Government of Odisha; Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School; Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision and Guru (Dr.) Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy. The programme was anchored by Dr. (En.) Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Alam.