The Jaffna Cultural Center is an important initiative signifying the close cultural cooperation between India and Sri Lanka: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has called dedication of The Jaffna Cultural Center today an important initiative and acknowledged the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the occasion. The Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of the Center in 2015 and shared some pictures from that special visit.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“The Jaffna Cultural Center is an important initiative signifying the close cultural cooperation between India and Sri Lanka. It will benefit several people. The august presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe made the programme even more special.

I will never forget my special visit to Jaffna in 2015, where I had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Jaffna Cultural Centre. Here are some glimpses from that visit.