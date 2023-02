The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over renovation of Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim in Goa.

In reply to a tweet by Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Prime Minister tweeted :

“The renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Devasthan, Narve, Bicholim will deepen the connect of our youth with our spiritual traditions. It will also further boost tourism in Goa.”