PM Narendra Modi congratulates India Post for opening more than a million Sukanya Samridhi Account in two days

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated India post for opening more than 10 lakh Sukanya Samridhi Account in two days. He said this will help in securing there future of the girls and empower them.

The Prime tweeted in reply to a tweet by the Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw:

“इस बड़ी उपलब्धि के लिए @IndiaPostOffice को बहुत-बहुत बधाई! यह प्रयास देश की बेटियों के भविष्य को सुरक्षित करने के साथ उन्हें और सशक्त बनाएगा।”

