Ramesh Bais appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra; Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer appointed as Governor of Andhra Prades

The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

2. The President of India is pleased to make the following appointments:-

(i) Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

(ii) Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim

(iii) Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand

(iv) Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

(v) Shri Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam

(vi) Shri Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh

(vii) Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh

(viii) Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur

(ix) Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland

(x) Shri Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

(xi) Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar

(xii) Shri Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra

(xiii) Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

3. The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.