2nd Anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) celebrated

New Delhi : Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) accomplishes its successful second anniversary today. To commemorate the auspicious day, Department of Fisheries, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, held an event in New Delhi today. The key objective of the event is to manifest the achievements and future action plans of the PMMSY flagship program.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry was Chief Guest at the event. Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State, FAHD and I&B, Shri Tarun Shridhar, Former Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Dr. S. Ayyappan, Former Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research were Guests of Honour and Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Ministry of FAHD was also present.

About 300 fishers and fish farmers alongwith senior officials from States/UTs attended the celebration and shared their experiences and success stories. The event witnessed the launch of Booklet on PMMSY & its achievements, Matsya Sampada: 3rd edition of DoF Newsletter, Tilapia Action Plan as a part of Export Diversification, Scampi Action Plan, National Seed Plan: 2022-2025 etc.

Union Minister Shri Rupala congratulated the Department of Fisheries and PMC team for ideating the event, publishing booklets and representing it in an interesting manner that captures the essence and amalgamation of achievements and future action plan.

Dr. L Murugan shared how the fishery sector is programmed for sectoral transformation in India from its independence to the present day and the ancient history of subsistence of the fishery sector as a crucial sector in India.

Shri Jatindra Nath Swain shared how to utilize the true potential of our reservoirs and natural resources by infusion of technology and public stocking and rejuvenation of water bodies by river and sea ranching programme. He addressed the fishery and fish farmers as the nucleus of PMMSY and congratulated them for their success in the fishery sector under the PMMSY scheme.

Shri Tarun Shridhar shared his experience regarding the introduction of the Shrimp revolution in the nation and shared valuable information pertinent to diversification in the fisheries sector. Dr. S. Ayappan stressed on the importance of technology and innovations and the usage of scientific practices in fish farming for bringing India to the top of the global map in terms of productivity. Dr. C Suvarna, Chief Executive, NFDB shared that the PMMSY scheme has well structured implementation framework.

The Government of India, as part of the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ package, introduced the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with investments to the tune of Rs. 20,050 crores, highest ever investment in the sector.