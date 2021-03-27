28th “Hunar Haat” inaugurated at Kala Academy, Panaji, Goa

Goa: Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant today inaugurated 28th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji in the august presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union Minister of State (I/C) for AYUSH and MoS Defence, Shri Shripad Nayak; Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar; former Goa Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Shri Francisco Sardinha; Goa Dy Chief Minister Shri Chandrakant Kavlekar; Union Minority Affairs Ministry Secretary Shri P.K. Das; Senior Additional Secretary S. K. Dev Verman; MANAS Chairman Shri P. K. Thakur and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pramod Sawant said that “Hunar Haat” is playing a pivotal role in fulfilling government’s commitment to “Swadeshi”. He said, “Hunar Haat” has strengthened the commitment to “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and has been providing financial benefits to needy artisans and craftsmen. “Hunar Haat” is not only promoting artisans and craftsmen, it is also promoting tourism sector of Goa. “Hunar Haat” is being organised across the country with the commitment to “Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi”. During the Corona pandemic there is a need for “Precaution” and not “Panic”.

Dr Sawant said that “Hunar Haat” is also strengthening the cultural unity of India. “Hunar Haat” is a platform to understand cultural diversity of different states of the country.

He appealed to the people of Goa and tourists visiting the state to visit “Hunar Haat” to encourage artisans and craftsmen.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State (I/C) for AYUSH and MoS Defence, Shri Shripad Nayak said that “Hunar Haat” is strongly strengthening thecommitment to “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”. “Hunar Haat” has provided large scale employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen of the country and is an effective platform for talented artisans and craftsmen.

Former Goa Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Shri Francisco Sardinha said that “Hunar Haat” is giving strength to India’s “Unity in Diversity”. The country’s art and culture is present under one roof at “Hunar Haat”. Rajya Sabha MP Shri Vinay Dinu Tendulkar lauded the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for organising “Hunar Haat” and encouraging artisans and craftsmen.

On the occasion, Goa Dy Chief Minister Shri Chandrakant Kavlekar said that “Hunar Haat” displays art and craft of different states of the country. “Hunar Haat” will provide benefits to artisans and craftsmen of Goa.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 28th “Hunar Haat” with the theme of “Vocal for Local” at Panaji, Goa from 26th March to 04th April where more than 500 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/UTs are participating.

Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and other states have brought indigenous magnificent handmade products for sale and display at the “Hunar Haat”.

These artisans have brought with them products like Kalamkari, Bidriware, Udaigiri Wooden Cutlery, products made from cane-bamboo-jute, Madhubani painting, Moonga Silk, Tussar Silk, Leather products, marble products, sandalwood products, embroidery, Chanderi saree, Black Pottery, Kundan jewellery, glass products, wooden-clay toys, brass products, Handloom etc.

The visitors will also enjoy traditional foods from various states such as Mughlai, South Indian, Goa, Malyali, Punjabi, Bengali food etc at “Bawarchikhana” in the “Hunar Haat”.

Besides, popular and renowned artists such as Shri Roop Singh Rathore (27 March); Shri Sudesh Bhonsle (28 March); Shri Altaf Raja and Ms Rani Indrani (29 March); Nizami Brothers (30 March); Gurdas Mann Jr (31 March); Shri Prem Bhatia (1 April); Shri Vinod Rathore and comedian Shri Sudesh Lehri (2 April); Guru Randhava (3 April); Ms Shibani Kashyap (4 April) will perform various musical cultural programmes at the “Hunar Haat”.

On the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that “Hunar Haat”, being organised at different places across the country, have received tremendous encouragement as more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and other people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through “Hunar Haat”.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.

Next “Hunar Haat” will be organised in Dehradun and Surat. Besides, the “Hunar Haat” will also be organised at Kota; Hyderabad; Mumbai; Jaipur; Patna; Prayagraj; Ranchi; Guwahati; Bhubaneswar; Jammu-Kashmir etc this year.