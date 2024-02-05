Entertainment

Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s Action-Packed Film ‘Baby John’ Set to Hit Theatres in May

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s highly anticipated action entertainer, produced under Atlee’s production banner, has been officially titled ‘Baby John.’ Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is helmed by director Kalees and is slated for release on May 31.

Produced by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya’s A For Apple Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, ‘Baby John’ promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience with a blend of action and entertainment. Fans eagerly await the release as the film brings together a dynamic cast and crew, raising expectations for a thrilling cinematic ride.

 

 

