Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s Action-Packed Film ‘Baby John’ Set to Hit Theatres in May

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s highly anticipated action entertainer, produced under Atlee’s production banner, has been officially titled ‘Baby John.’ Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is helmed by director Kalees and is slated for release on May 31.
VARUN DHAWAN’S FIRST-EVER ACTION ROLE: ‘VD18’ TITLED ‘BABY JOHN’… #JioStudios, #Atlee and #MuradKhetani unveil the title of #VD18, starring #VarunDhawan in his first-ever action role.
Titled #BabyJohn, the action-packed adventure also features #KeerthySuresh and #WamiqaGabbi.… pic.twitter.com/fIQnSfDT4V
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2024
Produced by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya’s A For Apple Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, ‘Baby John’ promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience with a blend of action and entertainment. Fans eagerly await the release as the film brings together a dynamic cast and crew, raising expectations for a thrilling cinematic ride.
Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer of the year 2024 🔥 #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas!
Click here to watch the video: https://t.co/yVHj1afaYK@MuradKhetani @priyaatlee #JyotiDeshpande @Atlee_dir @Varun_dvn… pic.twitter.com/AJeImLuIF8
— atlee (@Atlee_dir) February 5, 2024