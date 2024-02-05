Varun Dhawan and Atlee’s Action-Packed Film ‘Baby John’ Set to Hit Theatres in May

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s highly anticipated action entertainer, produced under Atlee’s production banner, has been officially titled ‘Baby John.’ Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is helmed by director Kalees and is slated for release on May 31.

Produced by Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya’s A For Apple Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios, ‘Baby John’ promises to deliver an engaging cinematic experience with a blend of action and entertainment. Fans eagerly await the release as the film brings together a dynamic cast and crew, raising expectations for a thrilling cinematic ride.