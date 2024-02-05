Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Declares Bhubaneswar’s New Bus Terminal to Be Named After B R Ambedkar

BHUBANESWAR – In a significant tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday that the newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar. Additionally, a dedicated digital gallery spanning over 900 square feet will be established at the bus terminal to enlighten visitors about Ambedkar’s profound ideology and his pivotal role in nation-building.

Chief Minister Patnaik highlighted Ambedkar’s visionary leadership, emphasizing his commitment to social reform and building a more equitable society. The move aims to honor Ambedkar’s legacy and provide a space for people to learn about his contributions to shaping the nation.