Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Declares Bhubaneswar’s New Bus Terminal to Be Named After B R Ambedkar

BHUBANESWAR – In a significant tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday that the newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after Babasaheb B R Ambedkar. Additionally, a dedicated digital gallery spanning over 900 square feet will be established at the bus terminal to enlighten visitors about Ambedkar’s profound ideology and his pivotal role in nation-building.
Chief Minister Patnaik highlighted Ambedkar’s visionary leadership, emphasizing his commitment to social reform and building a more equitable society. The move aims to honor Ambedkar’s legacy and provide a space for people to learn about his contributions to shaping the nation.
ସମ୍ବିଧାନ ପ୍ରଣେତା ଡକ୍ଟର ବାବା ସାହେବ ଭୀମରାଓ ଆମ୍ବେଦକରଙ୍କ ନାମରେ ନାମିତ ହେବ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ବରମୁଣ୍ଡାର ନବନିର୍ମିତ ବସଷ୍ଟାଣ୍ଡ। ସୁସ୍ଥ ଏବଂ ନ୍ୟାୟପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସମାଜ ଗଠନ ଦିଗରେ ବାବା ସାହେବଙ୍କ ଅତୁଳନୀୟ ଅବଦାନ ପ୍ରତି ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଏହି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ନେଇଛନ୍ତି। #Odisha
